TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said an 83-year-old man who went missing from Tamarac on Monday evening has been located.

MISSING PERSON LOCATED: Detectives with the BSO Missing Persons Unit have located 83yo Felix Santiago missing from Tamarac. Santiago returned home safe and unharmed driving his 2020 Chevy Equinox. https://t.co/uwItdDPofL pic.twitter.com/4CGoJSpMav — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 15, 2023

Felix Santiago was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on August 14, in the vicinity of the 10000 block of East Clairmont Circle. He was wearing a gray shirt and pants. Santiago, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was driving a white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox with Florida license plate Z2PTQ.

On Tuesday afternoon, BSO announced Santiago was located.

