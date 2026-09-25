FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man renting an Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale opened fire on a suspected intruder, sending the armed subject to the hospital in what police said was an act of self-defense.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the armed home invasion near Northwest 19th Avenue and Eighth Street, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, the intruder was armed with a firearm when he busted into the home while the renter was inside. The renter tried to fight off the intruder, and that’s when he was able to shoot the subject, who fled the residence on foot.

“Initial comment says that there was shots fired, someone was running,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Detectives said they later located the intruder a short distance away suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The terrifying turn of events ultimately landed the perpetrator in the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. As of Friday morning, he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said criminal charges will be forthcoming. They have not released the armed intruder’s identity, as they continue to investigate.

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