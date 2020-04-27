Man recovering from COVID-19 after spending weeks at Plantation hospital

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who contracted COVID-19 is on the road to recovery after he spent weeks fighting for his life in a Plantation hospital’s intensive care unit.

Cameras captured 51-year-old Seth Hirsch being wheeled out of Westside Regional Medical Center on Saturday, as doctors and nurses cheered him on and clapped.

The patient, who spent nearly a month at the hospital, recorded videos during his stay.

“They call me the miracle man,” he said from his hospital bed after 20 days in the ICU.

The father of two spent nearly three weeks hooked up to a ventilator. Doctors told his loved ones that he might not make it.

“My family said that I was a fighter, and they said not to do anything, keep me on [the ventilator], and eventually I’ll come off of it in time,” said Hirsch in one of the videos. “Three days ago, on the 21st, they moved me into a regular room ’cause I made so much progress.”

After testing negative for the virus, Hirsch was taken to a rehab facility where he will spend several days before going home.

Speaking with 7News on the phone, Monday, he said he has a word of advice for anyone who thinks this can’t happen to them.

“They’ll think nothing is going to happen. It can happen to anybody. Anybody, anywhere in the country, so you need to take this seriously,” he said.

Hirsch credited his caregivers at Westside Regional with saving his life. He said he saw 18 nurses and seven doctors a day.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

