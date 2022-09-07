FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescuer was recognized at a ceremony for his quick thinking in helping an injured teen.

That teen’s arm was bleeding badly after being sliced open by shattered glass, but an employee at the church, where summer camp was being held — heard the commotion — and raced in for the save.

Fifteen-year-old Daniel Joseph was injured by a glass door, which left him with a massive scar and muscle exposed across his left arm.

“It wasn’t very pleasant,” said Joseph. “I felt it immediately.”

A photo of when the injury occurred has been blurred because it is pretty disturbing.

Joseph is a camp counselor for young kids at Calvery Chapel in Fort Lauderdale.

On July 1, he rushed to open a glass door.

“I put my hand through the glass door and — ’cause I was trying to close to — ’cause I was trying to open it before it closed,” said Joseph.

As he was surrounded by young children, he had to rush to the office before they were able to see in the graphic injury.

“There was still glass inside of me while I was walking around,” said Joseph.

“And we heard over the radio someone was bleeding, so we went looking for the individual,” said Scott Rochford, “and we saw a trail of blood and followed him.”

Rochford works for the church as their fire and life safety corrdinator.

“My adrenaline was running. I wasn’t sure if I was going to hold it, but thankfully, I remembered a few things from the training,” he said.

Rochford was referencing the “Stop The Bleed” training he underwent, using a kit that has a tourniquet to stop severe bleeding to save someone’s life.

“We knew it was gonna hurt. I have to talk the kid through the situation,” said Rochford.

“He walked him through it the whole time,” said Beatrice Joseph, the teen’s mother. “He tried to keep him as calm as possible.”

The tourniquet worked.

Tuesday, the city of Fort Lauderdale and fire department recognized Rochford on Tuesday for his quick thinking.

“Had he not attended that training, had he not have the equipment at hand, this very well could have been a different outcome,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Rochford received a challenge coin, typically given to firefighters that have reached a milestone.

Daniel has full use of his arm once again.

“I think he deserves it,” said Joseph. “He did a great thing. Use what you know to the best of your abilities and just act on it.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.