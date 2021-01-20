Man rapes woman working at Oakland Park spa

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who is accused of raping a worker at a spa in Oakland Park.

Detectives said the man stormed into the spa located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd. at 4:30 a.m., Monday, inquiring a woman working there about massage services.

“I did see the police knocking on the door. I saw the police talking to someone, a lady,” said Natasha Guichard, who owns a business nearby.

Detectives said the crime started out as a dispute over massage costs.

“He was posing as a customer. He came in, there was a dispute, and at some point he attacks her. And she does her best to fight him off, but he overpowers her and sexually batters her,” said BSO detective Veda Coleman-Wright.

They got into a disagreement over the payment, and surveillance footage showed the man pushing the woman, grabbing her and taking her to the backroom inside of the business where, according to BSO, he sexually battered her.

Women working at nearby businesses said they’re quite concerned knowing that the man is still on the run.

“So I’m nervous because I have a business down there, the legal business, and I’ve been in this building for 13 years,” Guichard said. “What I just saw here is like, whoa, very concerning.”

“It’s very scary. I’ve seen a lot of men— I mean, the business that they do is provide services to both men and women, but I do see a lot of men in and out of there all day, every day,” said Shaenicole Stanley, who works next door to the spa, “so it does get scary being that I’m right next to them. I just gotta make sure we’re all safe. I’ll let my staff know what’s going on as well, just to let them know, just to take precaution for anything that could happen.”

BSO describes the man in the surveillance footage as standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, having facial hair. He may have an island accent as well.

If you recognize the man in the video, you’re urged to call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

