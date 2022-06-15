FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida highway patrol trooper was involved in a crash when his cruiser was struck by another car.

His patrol vehicle was damaged after a driver purposely rammed into it, Wednesday morning.

Officials said the trooper was in his car, working an off-duty detail at a construction zone on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale when a driver entered the closed lanes and rear-ended him.

Police arrested Tate Turner who was behind the wheels of the vehicle that hit the trooper’s car.

He told the trooper that he struck his cruiser on purpose so that he would go to jail.

