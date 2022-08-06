HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who said he was the victim of a rough arrest in Hollywood in 2019 took the stand in the trial of the now former police officer accused in the incident.

7News cameras captured Raymond Schachner as he walked up to testify in a Broward County courtroom, Friday afternoon.

Security camera video of the August 2019 encounter involving former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri was played in court.

“What is wrong with you? You’re an officer!” Schachner is heard saying moments after he was struck while in handcuffs.

On the stand, Schachner described the sheer force of the officer’s punch.

“When I got hit across the face, I felt it all the way into my ear canal and on the bottom of my jaw,” he said.

Police originally responded after Schachner’s father called 911 saying his son was on drugs and out of control.

Barbieri is accused of pulling Schachner to his feet and punching him in the head while arresting him.

“Open hand to the face about three times, hand wrapped around my neck,” he said.

Schachner said he lost consciousness during the incident.

“When my head hit the wall, there was probably a few seconds blackout, because I slide down the wall, and he shoved my head into it,” he said.

Prosecutors attempted to prove Barbieri didn’t have the right to be inside Schachner’s home.

“He’s here to search the house with no warrant or nothing,” Schachner said in the security video.

Barbieri’s attorney said his client was doing what was necessary.

Barbieri has been charged with misdemeanor battery. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.

