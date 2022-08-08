FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trail for former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri, who is accused of a rough arrest, is set to continue.

Raymond Schachner is accusing Barbieri of using excessive force during his arrest, and is expected to take the stand again, Monday afternoon.

Security camera video of the August 2019 encounter was played during day two of the trial on Friday.

In the video, Barbieri is seen hitting Schachner while he was in handcuffs.

“What is wrong with you? You’re an officer!” Schachner is heard saying moments after he was struck while in handcuffs.

Barbieri is accused of pulling Schachner to his feet and punching him in the head while arresting him.

“When I got hit across the face, I felt it all the way into my ear canal and on the bottom of my jaw,” Schachner said.

He testified in court Friday afternoon against the former officer and described in detail what happened.

“Open hand to the face about three times, hand wrapped around my neck,” he said. “When my head hit the wall, there was probably a few seconds blackout, because I slide down the wall, and he shoved my head into it.”

Police originally responded when Schachner’s dad called 911 and said his son was on drugs and out of control.

Prosecutors tried to prove that Barbieri did not have the right to be inside of the home.

Schachner said he lost consciousness during the encounter while Barbieri’s attorney’s argued that he was doing what was necessary.

Barbieri is charged with misdemeanor battery.

If convicted, he could face up to a year behind bars.

