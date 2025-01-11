MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an endangered adult who was previously reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, Miguel Valez was last seen leaving his home along the 7000 block of Northwest 21st Court at around 6:15 a.m. on Friday.

Valez stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, a black vest, blue jeans, and white shoes. Investigators did not specify his age.

Detectives said Valez meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

As of Friday night, Valez has been located and is safe.

For more information, contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

