Man posing as contractor steals iPad from Pompano Beach animal shelter

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida animal shelter is seeking to increase security after, officials said, it was targeted by a thief pretending to be a contractor.

Surveillance video captured the subject inside Good Karma Pet Rescue in Pompano Beach, Tuesday morning.

Officials said the man walked around and stole an iPad from the nonprofit organization, located near Northwest 31st Street and Powerline Road.

“It’s not really about the iPad. It’s about the saferty of our animals and wanting our animals to be safe,” said employee Deven Soto.

Good Karma Pet Rescue was founded in 2011 and finds homes for both cats and dogs. It is currently looking to install an electric gate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.