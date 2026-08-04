HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge Tuesday in the case of a double shooting in Hallandale Beach.

Eighteen-year-old Ralph Blue pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin in October.

According to police, Blue opened fire at a car in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in June, striking a father and his 11-year-old daughter who were inside the car waiting for their loved one to pick up their food.

The father was struck in the hip and the young girl in the head. Both thankfully survived.