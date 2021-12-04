FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man pleaded no contest more than five and a half years after a car crash claimed the lives of three people, including two children.

Trevor Carter-Remy entered a Broward County courtroom on Friday and sat quietly.

“As for count one, aggravated manslaughter, it will be 10 years in Florida state prison,” said the judge.

But what ended in court in 2021 started inside a moving car in 2016.

“I know I got some viewers on this [expletive],” said Trevor Carter-Remy in cellphone video.

Investigators said the video showed Carter-Remy behind the wheel talking about being intoxicated.

“I’m driving like a [expletive] [expletive]. I’m so [expletive] up, [expletive],” said Carter-Remy.

What is out of the camera’s range are the six children in the car. Their mother is in the passenger seat recording.

“And I’m drunk. I don’t know where I’m at,” said Carter-Remy.

“And I’m tipsy as [expletive],” said Tiffany Turnbull in the cellphone video.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the car took a sharp turn off Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines and overturned.

“The car flipped into the center, and it burst into flames,” said a witness during a 911 call.

Five year-old Angel, her 8-year-old brother Dawane and their mother, Tiffany Turnbull, were all killed in the crash.

Investigator sid Tiffany’s four other children were hurt but survived.

“I’m in the wrong lane. I’m switching, [expletive]. I’m stupid, and I’m ignorant,” said Carter-Remy.

Investigators said Carter-Remy’s blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit.

In a 2019 interview with 7News, Carter-Remy’s defense attorney claimed the children’s mother caused the crash by grabbing the steering wheel.

“There is significant evidence to suggest that that is the case,” said defense attorney Jonathan Schwartz.

Schwartz also said there was no proof the video was taken the night of the wreck, and his client was in a coma, suffered brain damage and was traumatized by the accident.

“I ran across the red light. Who gives a [expletive]?” said Carter-Remy in the cellphone video.

He was sentenced to 10 years in a Florida state prison, two years of house arrest and 10 years probation. His driver’s license has been permanently taken away.

Attorneys said they came together on the plea deal so that the surviving children, who are minors, would not have to testify at trial.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.