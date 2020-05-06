Man pistol-whipped, roommate shot by 2 men at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men pistol-whipped a man and shot his roommate during a date gone awry at an apartment in Miramar.

The shooting occurred at the Montclair apartment complex off Miramar Boulevard near Red Road, at around 3:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from outside the apartment didn’t show exactly what happened, but it captured the sound of two gunshots.

According to police, a man who lived at the apartment invited a woman who he met on a dating app over to his, but she didn’t show up alone.

Shortly after, two armed men showed up to the apartment.

According to police, they pistol-whipped the man who invited the woman over on a date and shot the roommate.

The roommate was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

Police said the woman and two armed men fled the scene.

It is unclear if they stole anything from the apartment.

If you have any information on the crime or know the subjects involved, call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

