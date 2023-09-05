DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a “dangerous individual” who they said is responsible for a brutal daytime assault.

The incident occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, near the 100 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, an unknown assailant attacked the victim while he was standing near a parking lot.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed the victim walking along a sidewalk moments before the attack. A light-colored vehicle pulls up, and an individual exits, approaching the victim.

A verbal exchange occurred before the subject produced a firearm from his waistband. A struggle ensued over the weapon, with the subject gaining control and repeatedly striking the victim.

The altercation then spilled onto the roadway as the victim attempted to defend himself.

The armed subject then abruptly stopped and returned to the vehicle, where another individual handed him what detectives believe to be a rifle.

As the attacker, now armed with a long-barreled firearm, approached, the victim was able to get away.

Both subjects then entered their vehicle and fled the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

