CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man’s request to remove his ankle monitor was rejected in court.

A judge denied Jeffery Evans request and said that the monitor cannot be removed.

Evans is on house arrest for battery, accused of domestic violence against his wife, who died in August after being found unresponsive in a canal behind the couple’s house in Coral Springs.

He was also given a no contact order with the victim’s family.

“Since my daughter’s death, we have been living in fear of this man, because I’ve heard him myself, raging in the background at my daughter,” said Rita Lloyd, the victim’s mother.

The cause of death for his wife remains unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.