POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.

Responding deputies arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said another man was injured but not shot. Paramedics transported him to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Late Tuesday morning, 7News cameras captured investigators and yellow tape cordoning off the crime scene. An overturned bicycle could be seen in front of a home.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

