CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Coral Springs neighborhood, leaving a man dead, police said.

According to Coral Springs Police, the incident happened along the 4100 block of Northwest 66th Terrace ataround 4:37 a.m., Sunday.

Police units arrived to discover 27-year-old Marc Examon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim also received CPR.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Dave Young at (954) 346-1219 or DYoung@coralsprings.org, or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

