Man killed in shooting at Pompano Beach gas station

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Pompano Beach that left one man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the Chevron station near Northwest Third Avenue and West Sample Road, at around 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

First responders located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

