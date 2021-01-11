Man killed in shooting at Pembroke Pines apartment complex

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines that left a man dead.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded to the scene of the incident at The Avant at Pembroke Pines, located off 118th Avenue and Pembroke Road, Sunday afternoon.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

