PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a laundromat in Pembroke Park that left a man dead.

Pembroke Park Police units responded to the scene of the incident at the Swifty Coin Laundry, located along the 4800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cameras captured detectives as they searched for evidence at the business, where dozens of bullet holes were visible.

Marie Catherine Jean Jones, the laundromat’s assistant manager, tried to reassure her regular clients.

“I don’t want my customers to be scared, because everything will be – now is all right, everything’s OK,” she said.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Pembroke Park Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

