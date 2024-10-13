LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people who, they said, shot and killed a man in a shopping plaza in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and North State Road 7, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving measures, and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, evidence markers filled the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

BSO’s Homicide Unit detectives were notified and are currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.