POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for the driver who, they said, fatally struck a man in Pompano Beach and took off.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southeast Sixth Avenue and East Atlantic Boulevard, just after 7 p.m., Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the victim unresponsive in the middle of the road. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

A woman at a nearby pizza shop identified the victim as Kevin and described him as a caring co-worker.

“A sweetheart, he really was. He would work every day. The boss would have to actually make him take a day off. He loved working,” said the woman. “He’d walk maybe an hour, hour and a half to work, not because he didn’t have a car, because he loved nature and he loved to walk.”

BSO traffic homicides detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

