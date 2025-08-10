LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for an overnight hit-and-run in Lauderdale Lakes that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said responding deputies located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Deputies shut down traffic in every direction at the intersection while they investigated.

Detectives are now trying to find the motorist who took off.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

