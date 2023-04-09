PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is demanding answers after, investigators said, a police officer opened fire near a hotel in Plantation, killing a man.

Plantation Police units responded to the scene of the shooting near the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge, located off North State Road 7, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said the man who was shot by the officer would not survive.

Spence’s cousin, who identified herself as Valerie, said she is waiting for answers regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“What happened? That’s what we want to know; the cops are not giving us any answers,” she said. “We want justice, that’s what we want. We want justice for my cousin. His mother’s not here to fight for him, but I want justice for him.”

Witnesses said that when they saw his body, he was still in handcuffs.

“I seen him in handcuffs when I came out,” said a witness.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the man was in handcuffs.

No officers were hurt.

Family members identified the man who was shot as Homer Spence. They said he went by the name “Tony.”

Family members said Spence worked for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

“He just got out of a program. He never caused any problems, he never got in trouble with cops,” said Valerie.

Police confirmed the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave. They have not provided further details about what led up to the incident, as they continue to investigate.

