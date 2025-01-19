FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale that left a man dead.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers attempted to pull a vehicle over along the 100 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said the driver did not stop, then pulled into the Chevron station at 3100 W Davie Blvd, and got out of the vehcile with what appeared to be a firearm.

Police said one FLPD officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject.

Neighbors told 7News they heard what they thought was gunfire and saw police start to gather shortly after.

“And I hear ‘boom, boom, boom.’ I don;t know if it’s real. I think it’s not real, and I go back inside the house,” said a woman.

“I see a lot of police out here, and I was just kind of trying to figure out what’s going on in the neighborhood,” said a man.

Officers at the scene performed lifesaving efforts on the subject before paramedics transported him to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No officers were hurt.

7News cameras captured officers cordoning off the street in front of the gas station with crime scene tape and detectives searching for clues.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave with pay as the Florida Department of Law enforcement investigates the shooting.

