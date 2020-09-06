Man killed in multi-vehicle hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck and killed in Pompano Beach in what authorities described as a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Broward Seriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the area of Cypress Road and Southeast Fifth Court, just before 6 a.m., Sunday.

Witnesses told detectives the victim was struck by more than one car.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp, a well as a single blue and white sneaker a few feet away.

“It hurts your heart, you know. It really does,” said passerby Toni Caffro.

Officials did not specify how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Only one driver stayed at the scene.

Although authorities have not identified the victim, people in the neighborhood believe he was a man who called these streets home for some time.

“He’s here every day. He walks back and forth across the street every single day,” said Caffro. “You know he was homeless. He wasn’t really clean, but he never bothered anybody.”

The investigation continued into the daylight hours. The victim’s body was eventually blocked by a blue barrier, as detectives attempt to determine who hit this person and why other drivers would have chosen to take off rather than stay and help.

“Karma has a funny way of coming back around. That’s terrible,” sad Caffro. “He’s with the angels, and he’s not suffering.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the drivers’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

