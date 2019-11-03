Man killed in Fort Lauderdale hit-and-run mourned at memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to pay tribute to a man who, police said, was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale by a driver who fled the scene.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered near Broward Boulevard and Northwest Seventh Avenue to mourn and remember the life of Jonathan “Johnny Boy” Frederick, Saturday night.

“He was a loved son, brother, employer, friend. I mean, just a beam of light,” said his sister, Jillian Frederick.

Mourners met on the same corner where, family members said, the victim was hit and left for dead while crossing Northwest Seventh Avenue, at around 3 a.m. Oct. 26.

“My best friend was taken from me,” said Robert Barnes, a friend of Frederick.

Video obtained from a surveillance camera at a nearby gas station showed Frederick moments before the collision.

7News spoke with a witness who heard the impact.

“I was standing on the side of the store,” said Phillip. “All I heard was a big crash. It sounded like a car hit a car. I never thought it was a person getting hit.”

The driver never stopped, never turned around and remains at large.

Now those closest to Frederick are pleading with the driver to surrender to authorities.

“It’s going to haunt you the rest of your life no matter what,” said Barnes. “You’re better off bringing yourself to justice than the other way around. Just do the right thing. Do what’s right.”

Frederick was an artist who helped take care of an elderly relative, his family said.

For those who took part in the candlelight memorial, the gathering was much a call as it was a reflection of Frederick’s generosity of spirit.

“He drove a golf cart on the beach and helped tourists and helped people that were visiting our town and opened himself up to people every time, and that’s who he was,” said Joe Wantrobski, a friend of Frederick.

With the driver responsible still on the run, those whose lives were touched by Frederick said they can find forgiveness if that motorist comes forward.

“We hold no hate in our heart, only nothing but love and forgiveness, because if anybody knew my brother, [they] knew that was his way,” said Jillian.

Police are searching for a silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

