FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted overnight in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, leaving a man dead, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1400 block of Northwest Third Court, just before 2:45 a.m., Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in front of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Back at the scene, investigators blocked off the street to gather evidence.

7News captured on video an officer detaining one person and putting them in the back of a police car, but on Saturday afternoon, detectives said there is no suspect in custody.

Police have not identified the victim, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

