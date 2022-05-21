OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic overnight crash involving multiple vehicles claimed a man’s life in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along Oakland Park Boulevard, near Northeast Second Terrace, just after 3:40 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, three vehicles collided. The impact caused one of them to strike a cement pole outside of a cafe.

Cameras showed the car wrapped around the pole.

The man who was driving this vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies shut down Oakland Park Boulevard in both directions as detectives tried to piece everything together.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the crash.

