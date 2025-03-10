LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight dispute during a house party in Lauderdale Lakes turned deadly when someone pulled out a gun, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near South Oakland Forest Drive and Northwest 35th Street, at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said 33-year-old Antoninne Scotsman was shot and killed, and another victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Detectives are still investigating what happened, but they said it appears an argument quickly escalated.

Officials urge anyone with information on this shooting to call BSO’s Homicide Unit Detective Steve Novak at 954-321-4325. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

