Man injured in shooting dies after collapsing in transit bus in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot, then boarded a transit bus in Lauderhill where he collapsed, police said.

Lauderhill Police units responded to calls of a shooting in the area of the 2900 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, at around 4 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers found the victim inside a Broward County Transit bus suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe the man was shot at an unknown location, approached a passing bus, entered and collapsed after telling passengers that he was shot.

Police have closed Northwest 56th Avenue between West Oakland Park Blvd and Northwest 25th Street to all traffic while they investigate. They urge drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Police have not provided further details about a possible gunman or the location of the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.