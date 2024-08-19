POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach, according to authorities.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a home located in the 1500 block of Northeast 28th Street at around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North. His condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said the suspect fled the area on foot.

A perimeter has been established as deputies search for the shooter.

