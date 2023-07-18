PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot at the Racetrac gas station located at 3996 Pembroke Road in Pembroke Park.

Some of the bullets that were fired went right into a woman’s home on Southwest 40th Avenue, Monday night.

Pembroke Park Police Department said an adult male was shot and self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness saw a blue car and heard 20 shots of gunfire.

A few bullet shots found their way and hit the windows of the house across the gas station.

A woman said she was surprised and scared after the bullets started to come inside her house.

“I thought I was gonna die because I thought it was a roach or something but no it was a shot that came in the house,” she said. “My husband told me its shoot they’re shooting, they’re shooting, get down, get down that was scary, scary, scary, I don’t want to live here anymore, it’s a very dangerous place to live”

There was one other person who was shot during this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.