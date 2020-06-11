Man in Miami Heat sweatshirt caught on camera robbing Lauderdale Lakes pawn shop at gunpoint

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives need help identifying two men who were caught on camera robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes.

The robbery occurred at the Cash America Pawn Shop located at 2880 N. State Road 7, at around 4 p.m., Sunday.

Surveillance footage released by BSO shows the subjects pulling into the parking lot in a black 2016 Toyota Corolla and entering the pawn shop.

The subject wearing Miami Heat apparel is seen approaching the store clerks with a gun in his hand demanding jewelry from them while the second subject, who deputies said had on a Haitian flag mask and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, pointed out the items they wanted.

The robbers left the pawn shop at around 5 p.m. once they were satisfied with the jewelry.

According to BSO, witnesses said the robbers appeared to be in their late 20’s and stand between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall with facial hair.

If you have any information regarding the robbery and identify the subjects, call Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

