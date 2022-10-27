FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a Halloween costume caused fear, confusion and an enormous law enforcement response at a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the building at 6301 Northwest Fifth Way, Thursday morning.

According to police, the man walked into the building wearing a trench coat and a cowboy hat. He was also carrying what some thought was a gun.

The 911 calls reporting the man prompted officers to evacuate the building and search for the suspicious person.

People who work in the building described the chaotic scene that unfolded.

“We were in our office, and suddenly we heard yelling, and the police came, and they had guns drawn,” said Jessica Mackey.

After a search of the building, police determined that the suspicious man was actually wearing a Halloween costume for a party and no threats were made to the public. No one was arrested since nothing illegal took place.

Mackey, one of several people who dialed 911, took a picture of the man matching the description as he appeared to be talking to police officers.

“They wouldn’t tell us what it was; they just said there was an incident going on, to keep our windows locked and our doors locked,” said Mackey.

Witness David DeSimone said he saw the partygoer run into the building.

“I came down here, I was going to go to the gas station, and then as soon as I saw cops come flying in, and the guy flipped around and went right in there, and the next thing you know, they swarmed in there,” he said.

The scene was cleared, and staff were allowed to return to the building.

Hours layer, bystanders and witnesses sounded off on the false alarm.

“I think it’s stupid. Who would do that? Like, with everything going on?” said a man. “I’m happy to see the response. I’m just sorry that everybody had to show up here when things could probably be going on someplace else.”

“It’s crazy. I guess the whole building should be aware of a costume party,” said DeSimone.

“It makes people nervous, it really does,” said Mackey. “I went to a Halloween event yesterday, and some guy was dressed kind of like tactical. It made me a little nervous. It is a different world.”

