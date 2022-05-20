POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and other police departments are looking into a crime spree in Broward County connected to a naked man, a woman found dead and children found hurt, including an infant.

The crime spree first caught law enforcement’s attention following a hit-and-run crash at the corner of 8100 block of Wiles Road, Friday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.

The suspect, who was driving a stolen Kia, later became involved in a four-car crash collision along Powerline and Sample roads in Coconut Creek.

Two people in the vehicle the suspected crashed into suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The officer made contact and he ended up fleeing from that scene,” said Coral Springs Deputy Chief Brad McKeone.

According to deputies, the suspect then got out of the Kia and shot a man in the head before taking off in a utility truck.

“The subject got out, shot the victim and fled the scene,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Gerdy St. Louis.

The man was rushed to the trauma center at Broward Health North where the victim reportedly died.

It remains unknown of the truck belonged to the victim.

He then drove west towards a Walgreens located on the 4300 block of Sample road. He crashed the truck and got out naked.

In the parking lot of the Walgreens he robbed a woman of her necklace.

“That sounds like drugs, but seriously you don’t just run around naked,” said a woman.

After the robbery, he ran west on Sample Road, still naked, before he was apprehended by Coconut Creek Police at a Shell gas station at 4701 W. Sample Road.

He was then put in an ambulance and taken to Northwest Medical Center in Margate, for a mental and physical evaluation.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue responded to the suspect’s residence in Coral Springs on the 4100 block of Northwest 88th Avenue, where they found a neighbor’s door ajar.

Inside, they found a deceased 31-year-old woman, who was the owner of the stolen Kia, and a baby boy with traumatic injuries.

“A short time after arriving on scene, they went to make contact with the resident to see if anyone was home,” said McKeone. “Upon trying to make contact with that residence, they ended up seeing that one of the adjacent neighbor’s doors was open. When they looked inside, they discovered that there was an adult female and a young male infant, with severe trauma to their bodies. The female was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene, and the young male infant was transported to Broward General and at this time is being treated by medical staff.”

The infant is said to be under a year old. The nature of the child’s injuries has not been disclosed.

It is unknown whether there is a connection to the deceased woman and injured infant to the subject.

“We are happy he is off the streets,” said St. Louis.

No identities of the victims nor the subject have been released.

It remains unknown what charges the subject will be facing.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.