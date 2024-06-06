MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took a man into custody following a tense pursuit on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

Around 4:20 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in unincorporated Central Broward were investigating a stolen vehicle.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle intentionally struck an unmarked BSO unit and fled southbound on the Florida Turnpike.

7Skyforce flew over the scene as the silver van swerved in and out of traffic at high speeds.

“And the transit van, as you can see, is just driving recklessly all over the roadway,” said 7SkyForce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

As the van was exiting onto the Turnpike extension, authorities performed a PIT maneuver. After crashing into the guardrail, the van finally stopped on the shoulder after it lost one wheel.

Multiple law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn trying to get the driver out of the van.

After a few minutes, a man could be seen breaking the glass and crawling out of the passenger side window and surrendering to deputies.

The man walked backwards toward deputies before being handcuffed and taken away.

The suspect has not been identified.

Multiple lanes of the exit ramp were closed as police investigate.

The suspect was arrested by BSO’s VIPER Team, who had a busy week.

On Wednesday, they were on a pursuit of a stolen Tesla in Fort Lauderdale when the driver slammed into a disabled car and a BSO truck ended up on its side.

Investigators said 25-year-old Anthony Williams ran along Interstate 95 barefoot as he tried to get away.

But he didn’t get far, as he was quickly caught and taken into custody.

“Subject in custody right here, here ya go, being taken down,” said Rayburn.

The driver of the stolen van was taken into custody, and no one was hurt.

It was a busy week, and it’s not over yet.

