FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following car thefts and a crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs.

Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after they received a report of a man stealing a vehicle at the airport’s rental center and driving out of the gate, just after 7:15 p.m., Saturday.

Once deputies arrived, investigators said, the subject fled on foot and broke into another unoccupied vehicle.

Detectives said deputies were blocking the man’s path when he drove into the deputies’ vehicles.

The subject was taken into custody, while the injured deputy was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

