DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies worked with SWAT officers after a man barricaded himself inside a home in Dania Beach.

Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, authorities investigated an occupied burglary near the 600 block of West Dania Beach Boulevard.

According to BSO officials, the burglar fled the scene and barricaded himself in an empty house along Northwest Seventh Avenue.

BSO SWAT teams were notified and responded to the scene.

Authorities took the suspect into custody at around 2:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.