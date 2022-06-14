FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he was reportedly seen waving a firearm on a balcony at an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured a heavy police response and officers in tactical gear outside of the building at 1800 North Andrews Ave., near Northeast 16th Place, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Residents in the building were asked to stay in place until police determined whether or not the report was accurate.

The subject will be Baker Acted, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers shut down an entire block of Andrews Avenue going into Wilton Manors for more than an hour while they investigated. The road has since reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.