WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody after spend hours investigating a bomb threat that, they said, was made inside of a dentist’s office in Wilton Manors. They now stste that the bomb threat was a hoax.

According to authorities, around 8 p.m, officials were able to apprehend the man and examined the suspicious package he claimed to have been a bomb, which was a hoax.

Brian Collar was taken into custody and is now facing multiple felony charges.

7Skyforce hovered over the office building along the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Thursday.

Wilton Manors Police set up a command post outside the building, as a bomb squad and SWAT hassembled.

According to police, an unidentified man walked into the office carrying a package or backpack, just after 3:10 p.m.

Investigators said the man claimed to have a bomb in his possession and refused to leave.

Police evacuated neighboring businesses and shut down Wilton Drive between 11th and 15th avenues.

The exact location of investigation remains unclear.

Area resident Jackie Franco described the frightening moments.

“It was very scary, because I’m literally right there. I just called my kids and they were like, ‘Get out, get out, get out of the house, it’s a bomb, get out of the house,'” she said. “I grabbed the dog, and that’s what I did, I got out. I was able to go back in get my purse and a water, but they are not letting us anywhere near Ninth Avenue.”

Wilton Manors Police later released a statement regarding the active investigation.

We're still working an active investigation in the area of NE 9 Ave between Wilton Drive & NE 26 St. We appreciate everyone’s assistance with avoiding the area & using alternate routes. All residents please shelter in place at this time. We will provide updates when available. — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) October 27, 2022

People are urged to avoid the area of Northeast Ninth Avenue between Wilton Drive and Northeast 26 Street.

Hours later, police confirmed the SWAT team and bomb squad have made contact with the man but have not provided further details.

Just before 8 p.m, Wilton Manors Police took to Twitter to ask residents who live in the following areas to shelter in place:

Northeast 23rd Drive and to the south of Northeast 23rd Drive.

Northeast 27th Street and to the north of Northeast 27th Street.

West of North Sixth Avenue.

East of North Dixie Highway

The area has since been cleared.

