LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a police-involved shooting in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred near Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest 16th Street where Plantation Police and Lauderhill Police were still on the scene around 7 a.m., Friday. Both agencies are investigating to determine what exactly unfolded in the vicinity of a car that ended up on the median of a street.

According to Plantation Police, one man was shot by an officer.

A neighbor in the area told 7News that he heard gunshots.

“A quarter to five, I just heard like six gunshots and the best thing I did was like drop down, said the man who did not want to show his face on camera. “It was so close to how I heard it and then when I finally got up, I heard the screams. That’s when I seen the lights. I decided, ‘OK the police here. Let me go check what’s going on.'”

Video footage of the scene showed a gray vehicle with its driver door and driver-side back door left opened.

Evidence markers were also placed at the scene.

7News cameras captured Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents at the scene with K-9 units. Agents took a jacket into evidence that was on a fence.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the incident, which is standard whenever there is a police officer involved in a shooting.

