SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after accidentally shooting himself at a mall in Sunrise.

According to Sunrise Police, a Target employee at Sawgrass Mills Mall accidentally shot himself in the head just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

It happened in the back area of the store, which is not open to the public.

First responders treated the man at the scene before he was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations by police indicate the shooting was accidental, but authorities are continuing to investigate.

