FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect involved in multiple robberies in South Florida is behind bars.

Twenty-eight-year-old William Wemberly has been arrested and faces several charges in Broward County.

Video of one of the attacks on June 12 was released by police. It showed Wemberly allegedly assaulting a woman who was walking along the 3200 block of Davie Boulevard, at around 5 a.m.

The man walked up to the woman with a gun and demanded she give him her purse. He is then seen punching her repeatedly as he held her on the ground.

Police said Wemberly was also behind another violent robbery that took place May 29, at the 1700 block of Southwest 35th Avenue around 8:45 a.m. He reportedly robbed another woman of her necklace and hit her.

Wemberly faces charges from Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood Police, as well as Broward Sheriff’s Office.

