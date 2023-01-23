FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he suffered burns while damaging as Florida Power and Light meter in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 11th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the man was using a rock to beat the meter, as well as a utility and sewer line, when he got shocked, causing burns to his face, arms and neck.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center for treatment.

