LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Lauderhill neighborhood, sending a man to the hospital and leading police to take one person into custody.

Lauderhill Police units responded to a report of a shooting along the 5400 block of North University Drive, ar around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Responding officers found evidence of a shooting but no victim.

Shortly after, officers learned a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Woodmont Hospital.

Investigators said the injury is not life threatening, and the patient is stable.

Detectives said the subject is in custody and cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not provide further details about the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.