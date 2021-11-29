LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have apprehended several people in connection to a shooting in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital and led to a crash and a bailout in Lauderhill.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest Fifth Street and 34th Avenue, just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim was shot multiple times at the Cambridge Square apartment complex, along the 3700 block of Northwest 21st Street, at around 4 p.m.

An unspecified number of subjects fled the scene and apparently crashed into a vehicle in Lauderhill before fleeing on foot.

Deputies set up a perimeter and searched for the subjects.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

As of 5:50 p.m., detectives have confirmed they have some of the subjects in custody but did not specify how many, as they continue their investigation.

