MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Miramar has left an 18-year-old man hospitalized as police search for the shooter.

According to the Miramar Police Department, just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3500 block of Southwest 62nd Avenue and discovered an adult victim at the scene.

“A call was woken up by six gunshots going off, didn’t see anything, only heard it in the 83 came in at 6225 Southwest 35th Street,” said a dispatcher on Broadcastify police scanner.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was immediately transported to the hospital. While his exact condition remains unknown, officials stated that the victim was conscious at the time of transport.

7News obtained exclusive footage of the moments those shots rang out. Neighbors called police immediately.

A family member of the victim said he came to his house, about a block away from where he was shot, to alert them of the situation.

“He had knocked on the door,” said Terry Randall, the victim’s uncle. “He knocked on the door and knocked hard. He came in and said he was shot.”

The victim did not live at the location where the shooting occurred.

As of now, details about the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it remain scarce as the investigation continues. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or motive behind the incident.

Police were seen placing evidence markers in the aftermath of the shooting.

At last check, police said the young man is in fair condition.

“Yeah, he’s OK, he’s OK, Randall said. “He had went to the hospital.”

The Miramar Police Department has urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.