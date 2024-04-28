HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was found in a Hollywood street suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting along the 500 block of North Dixie Highway, at around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived and made contact with the victim, who had an injury that was not life-threatening.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital for treatment.

Cameras captured an active scene as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

A 7News crew spotted some blood spatter in a nearby alleyway.

Sunday afternoon, detectives confirmed that the victim’s injury was consistent with a gunshot, but they haven’t provided further updates, as they continue to investigate.

