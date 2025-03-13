FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews responded to a major accident on Marina Mile that left one person hospitalized.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where an SUV appeared to have crashed into the back of a tractor trailer.

Emergency vehicles and first responders were seen working on the scene.

The driver of the SUV was extracted by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue in under 30 minutes and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Westbound Marina Mile has been shut down from West 15th Avenue to I-95.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternatives, such as I-595 and Griffin Road.

The ramp from I-95 northbound to Marina Mile westbound has also been shut down, causing all traffic on Marina Mile heading westbound to be diverted.

